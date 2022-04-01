The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 559.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of The InterGroup worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

