The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Argus increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.