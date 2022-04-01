The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

TSE:TD opened at C$99.19 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$179.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

