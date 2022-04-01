The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.77.
TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
TSE:TD opened at C$99.19 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$179.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
Read More
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.