The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.