The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $6,287,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

