Thomas S. Irwin Sells 20,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

