Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $123.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,520. Thor Industries has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $149.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.