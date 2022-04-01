Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

TLYS stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

