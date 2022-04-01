Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 585,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 832,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

