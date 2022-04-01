Tokenomy One Day Volume Reaches $201,193.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (TEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $201,193.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00109162 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

TEN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

