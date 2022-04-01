Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMRAY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

