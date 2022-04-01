Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 498912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a market cap of C$24.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.
Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)
