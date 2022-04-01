Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 12,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

