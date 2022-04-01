TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Robin Stewart Sells 32,926 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($63,402.17).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.94) on Friday. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 252.40 ($3.31). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278 ($3.64).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

