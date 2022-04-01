Traders Buy High Volume of SG Blocks Call Options (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 15,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,687% compared to the average volume of 878 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SG Blocks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SGBX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 228,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.