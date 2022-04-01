Traders Buy High Volume of Stronghold Digital Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical volume of 916 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

