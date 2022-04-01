Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 291% compared to the average daily volume of 2,930 call options.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,669. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $316,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

