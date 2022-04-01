Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

COOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Traeger stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

