Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells $386,634.10 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 328,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Transcat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.