Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 356,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,219. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

