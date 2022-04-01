TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.