Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

