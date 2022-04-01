Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBABF opened at $23.57 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.