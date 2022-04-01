Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 39826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

