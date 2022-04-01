TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,503. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

