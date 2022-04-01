Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Shares Down 1.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Approximately 52,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 175,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market cap of £10.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

