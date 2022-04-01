Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

TROX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 832,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

