TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $613.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

