TrustCo Bank Corp NY to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TRST opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

