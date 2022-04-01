Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

