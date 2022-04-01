TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.06

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.06 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 205.50 ($2.69). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 335,388 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.06. The company has a market cap of £362.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,009.73).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

