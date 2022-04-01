TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

TTEC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

