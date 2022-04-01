Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,605 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.