Tufton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,090,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 775,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. 1,058,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,199,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

