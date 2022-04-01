Tufton Capital Management Buys 1,653 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.