Tufton Capital Management Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $99.18. 79,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.