Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

