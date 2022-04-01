Tufton Capital Management Invests $235,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

