Tufton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 36,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.21. 151,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,353. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

