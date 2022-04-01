Tufton Capital Management Sells 142 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.