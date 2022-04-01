Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after acquiring an additional 406,334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

