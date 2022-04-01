Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,604 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $169.50. 1,939,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,372. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $249.46.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 59,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

