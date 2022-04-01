U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $244,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

