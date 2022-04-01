UBS Group Trims Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price to CHF 3,850

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,038.48.

GVDNY stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.878 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

