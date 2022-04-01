UBS Group Trims Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Target Price to CHF 95

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.00.

ZRSEF stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.89.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

