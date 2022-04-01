UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

PATH stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. UiPath has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $98,102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $431,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

