Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $398.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.37 and its 200 day moving average is $382.18. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

