Umpqua Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $49,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.