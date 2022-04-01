Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 85,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,535. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

