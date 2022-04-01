Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $84,002.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $84,002.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.95 or 0.07281409 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.49 or 0.99951371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.